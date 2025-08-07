Arroyo Grande selects new police chief

August 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande announced Wednesday the selection of David Culver as police chief. Culver brings more than 17 years of law enforcement experience to the job.

Currently a commander with the Arroyo Grande Police Department, Culver has served as the city’s interim chief of police since May 30. Following a nationwide recruitment, Culver was selected as the top choice.

Since 2019, Culver has worked as an academy instructor for the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Program. He holds a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice from California Coast University.

“We are fortunate to have found our next chief of police to continue our tradition of service to the City of Arroyo Grande. David Culver’s qualifications, proven commitment to public service and the City of Arroyo Grande, love for the community, and vision for the department to cultivate and promote community trust with all residents and visitors, make him the ideal candidate to lead our Police Department into the future said City Manager Matthew Downing. “I look forward to working with him to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our community.”

The Arroyo Grande City Council is in line to confirm Culver’s appointment as chief of police on Aug. 12. He will begin his service as Chief of Police on Aug. 15.

