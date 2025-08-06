Templeton man commits suicide while driving in Paso Robles

August 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Templeton man shot and killed himself while driving on Highway 46 near Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Tuesday morning, police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a caller reported a truck had crashed. Officers arrived to find a brown pickup truck sideways on the roadway with a 75-year-old male resident of Templeton deceased inside.

During their investigation, officers determined the man “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, causing the vehicle to crash.” There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.

