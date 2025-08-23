Housing market prices drop nearly 10% in San Luis Obispo County

August 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Housing market prices dropped nearly 10% in San Luis Obispo County from July 2024 through July 2025, according to a report by Norada Real Estate Investments.

Over the 12 month period, 21 counties in California saw a reduction in housing prices. Statewide, the median price for a home was down 0.3% over 12 months.

In addition, home sales in California decreased 4.1% from July 2024 through July 2025. In July 2025, a home was on the market for a median time of 27 days, up from 20 days a year earlier.

California counties with the largest declining housing market prices:

Trinity County down 19.2%

Mendocino County down 15%

Plumas County down 14.6%

Del Norte County down 13%

Napa County down 12.1%

Nevada County down 9.8%

San Joaquin County down 9.4%

San Luis Obispo County down 9.2%

Contra Costa County down 5.9%

Kern County down 5.6%

Mariposa County down 4.8%

Shasta County down 3.7%

Calaveras County down 3.6%

