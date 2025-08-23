Housing market prices drop nearly 10% in San Luis Obispo County
August 23, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Housing market prices dropped nearly 10% in San Luis Obispo County from July 2024 through July 2025, according to a report by Norada Real Estate Investments.
Over the 12 month period, 21 counties in California saw a reduction in housing prices. Statewide, the median price for a home was down 0.3% over 12 months.
In addition, home sales in California decreased 4.1% from July 2024 through July 2025. In July 2025, a home was on the market for a median time of 27 days, up from 20 days a year earlier.
California counties with the largest declining housing market prices:
- Trinity County down 19.2%
- Mendocino County down 15%
- Plumas County down 14.6%
- Del Norte County down 13%
- Napa County down 12.1%
- Nevada County down 9.8%
- San Joaquin County down 9.4%
- San Luis Obispo County down 9.2%
- Contra Costa County down 5.9%
- Kern County down 5.6%
- Mariposa County down 4.8%
- Shasta County down 3.7%
- Calaveras County down 3.6%
