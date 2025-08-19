California invests $155 million for Central Coast travel related projects

August 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has approved $155 million for Central Coast transportation projects including funds to replace a bridge on Highway 1 near Morro Bay. The final phasing and funding approval came from the CTC during their August meeting.

“The funds allocated today reflect the Commission’s commitment to investing taxpayer dollars strategically,” said CTC Chair Darnell Grisby. “These investments will improve the safety and reliability of the state’s transportation network and support a thriving economy by improving the movement of freight and reducing out-of-pocket expenses for all Californians.”

Funding for Central Coast projects

San Luis Obispo County – $15,756,000 to replace the Toro Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Morro Bay.

Santa Barbara County – $37,985,000 for the upgrades and the rehabilitation of pavement and drainage systems, reconstructing guardrails, and improving ADA-compliant facilities in Buellton on Highway 101 from south of Santa Rosa Road to two-miles north of Highway 154.

Monterey County – $20,933,000 for preservation work on the Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1, including electrochemical chloride extraction, structural steel cleaning and painting, and substructure repairs.

Monterey County – $33,908,000 to rehabilitate pavement, drainage systems, and lighting from Jolon Road to Lagomarsino Avenue on Highway 101 in King City.

Monterey County – $32,100,000 for State Route 156 Castroville Interchange Project. The goal is to improve safety, reduce truck congestion, enhance visitor access to the Monterey Peninsula and improve the quality of life for corridor communities.

Santa Cruz County – $8,000,000 for constructing pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure on State Route 9 from Kirby Street to just north of Fall Creek Drive in Felton.

Santa Cruz County – $5,970,000 for repairing roadways and sidewalks on Green Valley Road, just east of State Route 152.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...