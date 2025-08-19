Grand reopening planned for former Cayucos Vets Hall

August 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Closed for repairs in 2016, the grand reopening for the former Cayucos Vets Hall, now named the Cayucus Landing, is set for Aug. 25. The hall is located at the foot of the Cayucos Pier.

San Luis Obispo County led the $11 million dollar restoration effort with support from the community and local organizations. Improvements include structural upgrades, restored architectural features, improved access to the iconic coastal views and modernized amenities to better serve the community’s needs.

“This hall has been at the heart of Cayucos for decades — a gathering place for veterans, families, and neighbors,” said SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson. “Its restoration is not just about preserving a building but about honoring the history and spirit of this amazing community which came together to help make this project happen.”

Before its closure in 2016 because of structural issues, the Cayucos Veterans Memorial Lions Hall was a popular location for weddings and other events. The hall hosted about 50 to 60 major events a year.

The ribbon cutting ceremony and Community Open House will be held on Aug. 25, starting 3:30 p.m.

