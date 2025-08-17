Cannabis sellers attempt to silence critic, judge says unconstitutional

August 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

While the Paso Robles City Council considers making major revisions to its cannabis ordinance, owners of a marijuana delivery service attempted to silence a critic of their business though a restraining order. However, a judge found the request infringed on the critic’s First Amendment rights.

Late last year, Ernest and Grace Hall, the owners of Dubs Green Garden marijuana delivery service, began posting derogatory social media posts about Linda George, a critic of former Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis. Lewis was seeking to resign with a settlement based on allegations of harassment.

Ernest and Grace Hall stepped in as witnesses in support of Lewis’ conspiracy claim in late 2024. Lewis later received a settlement from the city.

Since then, the couple has been delivering recreational cannabis in violation of city cannabis rules which only allow delivery of medical marijuana.

The City Council began making plans to update “its cannabis ordinance to allow existing medical cannabis delivery businesses to deliver adult use cannabis almost a year ago,” according to the Paso Robles City Council agenda for Aug. 19. In addition, the Hall’s want the city to allow retail pot shops.

On July 29, George submitted a public records request to the city seeking information on the couple’s cannabis business. The Halls responded with mutiple social media posts that attacked George’s son and her ex-husband. George responded with a post calling the Halls “F*tards.”

Local online troll Aaron Ochs, who used to defame critics of former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill, also began posting negative comments about George while threatening to file a restraining order to stop George from responding to his attacks.

On Aug. 4, Grace Hall filed for a restraining order against George claiming she had inflicted emotional distress on her, Ernest Hall and their four children. Grace Hall’s filing also accuses George of tortious interference of their cannabis business because of her comments during Paso Robles City Council meetings.

Grace Hall’s filing asks the court to restrain George from speaking or writing about the Halls, their children and Dubs Green Garden on social media, the radio, and at Paso Robles City Council and Planning Department meetings.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Michael Kelley denied Grace Hall’s request for a temporary restraining order because the facts as stated did not sufficiently show acts of violence, threats of violence or a course of conduct that seriously annoyed, harassed or alarmed the Halls.

“The injunction the petitioner seeks would constitute a prior restraint on speech concerning a matter of public interest, which are ‘the most serious and the least tolerable infringement on First Amendment Rights,’ (Paresi v. Mazzaaferro).”

In her response to Grace Hall’s filing, George notes that the state suspended the Hall’s cannabis business in 2024 because they had failed to pay their taxes.

“I have never met the Halls or their children. Even so, the Halls and several trolls affiliated with the SLO Tribune have viciously attacked me for more than a year,” according to George’s response. “I have not harassed or threatened them. I have responded to their insults and I am critical of their attempt to get a permit for a retail cannabis store.”

George accuses the city of “turning a blind eye” regarding the Halls’ business issues.

“Not paying taxes while operating a business like this is illegal and not fair to the rest of us who follow the rules,” George wrote. “After the Halls did a favor for Ty Lewis, the city appears to be turning a blind eye to the illicit activity.”

On Aug. 19. the Paso Robles City Council will discuss permitting local businesses to deliver recreational cannabis and the potential of authorizing retail pot shops.

The next day, on Aug. 20. Grace Hall and George are scheduled to argue their cases in front of Judge Kelly in the Paso Robles Courthouse.

