Evacuations increase as Gifford Fire rages towards homes

August 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

As the Gifford Fire rages through northern San Luis Obispo County, the number of people ordered to evacuate has exploded. The blaze has scorched nearly 100,000 acres with only 15% containment.

On Thursday evening, residents in rural Santa Margarita watched as the flames pushed forward. Officials have ordered evacuations for parts of Pozo and the Lake Lopez area. The fire is currently threatening 2,912 structures.

Smoke from the fire has reached Paso Robles.

Burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, the Gifford Fire has scorched 99,232 acres and injured seven people, three civilians and four firefighters.

The heaviest fire activity on Thursday was in the northeast area of the blaze, moving towards the Machesna Mountain Wilderness and the Garcia Wilderness. State environmental laws do not permit firefighters to move equipment into wilderness areas.

“Today, crews will continue building primary and secondary control lines between the power line corridor and Pine Ridge to contain the new growth that occurred on the northwest corner of the fire,” according to InciWeb. “In the south, in the San Rafael Wilderness, crews are working to secure the fire’s edge by constructing handline to connect with existing control lines.”

There are nearly 3,431 firefighters battling the fire.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier. Shortly afterwards, the fire prompted the closure of Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

