San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying thief

August 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Thursday it is seeking the public’s help identifying a thief who ripped off the Madonna Inn Boutique.

On Aug. 4, the alleged thief was captured on security cameras taking merchandise from the shop. The suspect has brown hair, a brown beard and mustache and a medium build.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call officer LaDow at (805) 594-8053.

