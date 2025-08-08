SLO County law enforcement seized more than 600 pounds of fireworks

August 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Under San Luis Obispo County’s new firework ordinance, law enforcement seized more than 600 pounds of illegal fireworks from July 3 through July 6.

SLO County sheriff deputies issued 24 notices of violation and seized more than 350 pounds of illegal fireworks. Law enforcement with Cal Fire contacted 100 individuals, issued three citations, and confiscated more than 250 pounds of dangerous fireworks.

Violations observed by drones, witnesses or undercover enforcement are being mailed out this week so while party hosts may have thought they got away with illegal celebrations, the notices of violation and consequent fines may be arriving in the mail soon.

The SLO County Board of Supervisors adopted the new fireworks ordinance on May 20 in response to growing community concerns.

