Firefighters battle house fire in Nipomo

August 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed an attached garage and a vehicle and damaged a home in Nipomo on Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a home at on the 100 block of Orchard Road. Crews arrived to find an attached garage fully engulfed in flames that had extended into the home.

Firefighters successfully stopped the flames from spreading through the rest of the residence.

“This incident also highlights the value of increased staffing. SLO County Fire Medic Engine 70 in Nipomo now has three firefighters on duty daily, allowing for faster size-ups, quicker hose deployments, and safer operations overall,” according to Cal Fire. “It is very simple, more staffing equals safer communities plus safer firefighters.”

