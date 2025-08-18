Gifford Fire more than 90% contained, firefighter reductions

August 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties is now 91% contained with some firefighters headed home, according to the Sunday evening update. There are currently 3,047 firefighters and other personnel battling the fire.

Officials have lowered the acreage burned to 131,589 acres. The fire destroyed five structures and injured 12 people.

“Suppression efforts are primarily focused on mop-up operations, patrolling, and removing equipment from the northwestern end of the fire,” according to the update. “Meanwhile, resources on the southern end are identifying and addressing isolated hot spots and conducting fire suppression repair work throughout that region.”

There have been several downgrades and cancellations of evacuations in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Check here for current evacuations.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...