Ice agents arrest another criminal immigrant outside SLO County courthouse

August 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Amid false rumors of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in San Luis Obispo County, agents detained a second undocumented immigrant with a violent criminal history outside the county courthouse in SLO.

Following a July 31 hearing over a probation violation, Omar Catalan Estrada was leaving the courthouse when two plain-clothed ICE agents arrested, cuffed and removed him in a black SUV. The agents then transported Estrada to a temporary holding center in Santa Maria.

Both Estrada and his pregnant girlfriend are undocumented immigrants.

Born in Mexico, Estrada illegally entered the United States four years ago. Since then, he has been arrested three times and is now required to register as a sex offender.

On Feb. 12, 2023, while in a bar in SLO, Estrada restrained and grabbed the breast of a woman he wanted to go home with him, leaving bruises. He was later charged with sexual battery and for stealing the woman’s personal property, according to court records.

On Nov. 12, 2023, officers arrested Estrada for driving under the influence.

On Feb. 12, 2024, Estrada attempted to rape an unconscious woman.

Estrada pleaded guilty in all three cases on June 26, 2024 and was sentenced to one year and five months in jail and five years probation. He was released on probation in Jan. 2025.

A law enforcement officer arrested Estrada on June 13, 2025 for a probation violation, giving a false name to law enforcement. On July 31, the court reinstated his probation and he was released from custody.

As he left the courthouse, immigration officers arrested Estrada.

