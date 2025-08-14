Deputies arrest wanted man in Santa Maria

August 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following a four-hour standoff, deputies arrested a man wanted for robbery, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and carjacking in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

Shortly before noon, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies tracked 30-year-old Victor Manuel Ayala Sanchez to a residence in the 1100-block of East Sunset Avenue in Santa Maria. However, there were several additional occupants in the residence including a child.

Deputies then safely evacuated the other occupants.

In the hours that followed, deputies ordered Sanchez to safely surrender. Deputies eventually entered the residence and found Sanchez hiding in an attic area and arrested him.

Deputies booked Sanchez in the Northern Branch Jail for outstanding warrants for felony charges including brandishing a firearm, robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, gang enhancement, evading police, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and carjacking as well as additional misdemeanor charges. He is being held without bail.

