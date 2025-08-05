One person dead on Highway 46 in Paso Robles
August 5, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
First reported as a rollover crash with one person dead, investigators are unsure what happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 46 near Highway 101, police said.
Photos of the incident show a brown pickup truck sideways on the roadway with a body on a gurney nearby. The truck does not appear damaged.
The Paso Robles Police department is investigating the incident. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it become available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines