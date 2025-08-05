One person dead on Highway 46 in Paso Robles

August 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

First reported as a rollover crash with one person dead, investigators are unsure what happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 46 near Highway 101, police said.

Photos of the incident show a brown pickup truck sideways on the roadway with a body on a gurney nearby. The truck does not appear damaged.

The Paso Robles Police department is investigating the incident. CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it become available.

