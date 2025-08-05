Firefighters slow spread of Gifford Fire, now at 72,460 acres

August 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters made “great progress” on the Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday and overnight, according to incident overview. Now 7% contained, the fire has scorched 72,460 acres.

“Great progress was made on the west, north and east flanks of the fire,” according to incident overview. “The fire is established near Branch Creek, and is within one to two miles of the transmission line.”

Hot, dry weather conditions combined with extremely dry grasses has facilitated the rapid fire growth. The presence of a larger fire front and steep, complex terrain created multiple areas of fire raging up slopes.

Additional concerns include threats to high-voltage transmission lines in the area, to major commerce on Highway 166, to cultural and heritage areas, to federal and local communications infrastructure and to cattle grazing land.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on July 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier. Shortly afterwards, the fire prompted the closure of Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

