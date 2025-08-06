Private investigator files lawsuit against Paul Flores’ parents, failure to pay

August 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Editors Note: This the third in a four-part series on three civil lawsuits and an appeal related to the investigation, trial and incarceration of Paul Flores. Read part one, “Will Paul Flores return to San Luis Obispo County to testify at trial?”

A San Luis Obispo County private investigator who worked as part of Paul Flores’ defense team, is suing the convicted murderer’s parents for allegedly failing to pay the investigator’s fees.

In 2022, a jury found that Flores murdered Kristin Smart in 1996 during an attempted rape following a Cal Poly frat party. After the party, Flores helped escort Smart, who was found passed out on a lawn outside the party, back to her dorm room. She was never seen again.

Deputies arrested Flores in April 2021, and he hired attorney Robert Sanger. Sanger, who helped win an acquittal for Michael Jackson on child molestation charges, also represented former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill, who was accused of extorting bribes.

As part of Paul Flores’ defense team, investigator Ramona Messina attended both the preliminary hearing in 2021 and his murder trial in Monterey County in 2022. For four years, Messina has not been paid for the cumulative amount time and costs she incurred working on the case.

Both Susan and Ruben Flores signed a guarantee of payment for Sanger’s fees, which included investigative services Messina provided, in defense of their son’s criminal prosecution, according to the lawsuit.

Sanger put a lien on Paul Flores’ San Pedro home – a deed of trust with the power to sell – to protect Sanger’s advanced legal time and costs.

Just weeks after Paul Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life for Smart’s murder — he sold his home to his parent’s family trust. Even though the parents procured a loan on the property from American Pacific Mortgage, Sanger was not paid in full, according to Messina’s lawsuit.

Sanger has yet to release his deed of trust with power to sell, according to records with the Los Angeles County Clerk-Recorder.

Ruben Flores took out a reverse mortgage on his home on Feb. 21, 2023 with a $2,350,500 line of credit, according to county records. It is unknown how much of that credit line Ruben Flores used to pay Sanger.

On May 6, 2024, Messina filed a lawsuit against Susan Flores and Ruben Flores that seeks $40,525 and attorney fees, according to an amended complaint.

“The Sanger Law Firm has refused to pay plaintiff for her services because Paul Flores has been unable to pay the Sanger Law Firm,” according to Messina’s lawsuit. “Plaintiff demanded from Defendants Susan and Ruben Flores payment for her services and costs incurred in the amount of $40,525.92 but they have refused to pay.”

Judge Michael Kelley has set a case management conference for Sept. 24.

