Boil water notice for parts of San Luis Obispo
September 11, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The City of San Luis Obispo issues a preliminary boil water notice to approximately 100 households on Thursday.
City staff discovered that a required backflow preventer had been removed from a private property on Castillo Court. The property uses both city water and an onsite well, and the backflow preventer was intended to stop well water from entering the city’s water system.
While there is no evidence of contamination, the notice was issued out of an abundance of caution as the city awaits water quality test results.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines