Boil water notice for parts of San Luis Obispo

September 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The City of San Luis Obispo issues a preliminary boil water notice to approximately 100 households on Thursday.

City staff discovered that a required backflow preventer had been removed from a private property on Castillo Court. The property uses both city water and an onsite well, and the backflow preventer was intended to stop well water from entering the city’s water system.

While there is no evidence of contamination, the notice was issued out of an abundance of caution as the city awaits water quality test results.

