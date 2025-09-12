San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying thief
September 12, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Thursday it is seeking the public’s help identifying a thief who ripped off perfume from Ulta on Madonna Road.
On Sept. 9, the alleged thief was captured on security cameras taking merchandise from the store. The suspect, who was wearing a mask, is believed to have large sideburns or a beard.
Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call officer Bravo at (805) 594-8081 and reference case # 250909044.
