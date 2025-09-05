Fire leads to evacuations and road closure near San Luis Obispo
September 5, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Walnut Fire off Sea Canyon Road near San Luis Obspo has burned more than 20 acres leading to road closures and evacuations.
Shortly before 12:40 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning near the intersection of See Canyon Road and Black Walnut Road. Twenty minutes later, officials closed a portion of Black Walnut Road.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies began going to nearby residents providing evacuation warnings.
At 2 p.m., firefighters had gained control of the blaze, according to scanner traffic.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines