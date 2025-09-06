California woman registers dog to vote, gets ballots after death

September 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A California woman registered her dog to vote, cast a vote-by-mail ballot in her pet’s name, and continued getting ballots for her dog after its death. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office recently charged Laura Lee Yourex, 62, with five felonies.

Yourex’s dog voted in the 2021 gubernatorial recall election. She cast another ballot for the dog in 2022, but it was rejected.

During the 2022 election, she posted a photo of her dog on social media with an “I voted” sticker.

Following her dog’s death, Yourex continued to get ballots.

She then reported herself to the Orange County Registrar of Voters’ Office who contacted the prosecutor’s office.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office investigated the allegations before charging Yourex with perjury, procuring or offering a false or forged document to be filed, casting a ballot when not entitled to vote, and registering a non-existent person to vote,” according to the Orange County DA’s Office.

Yourex faces faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison if convicted on all counts. Her arraignment hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

