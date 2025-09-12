Parts of Cambria under a boil water notice

September 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Parts of Cambria are under a boil water notice following an equipment failure on Friday.

The equipment failure prevented a tank from refilling, causing a loss of water pressure. Many customers started reporting low or no water pressure early in the morning.

As a precaution, a boil water notice has been issued for all customers in Pressure Zone 2, which includes a large portion of Lodge Hill on both sides of Highway 1.

Boil water before drinking.

• Let water cool before drinking.

• Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

• Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Cambria Community Services District employees are flushing the water system through fire hydrants to help restore water quality. No further issues are anticipated. The district is awaiting laboratory sample results to confirm when the boil water notice can be safely lifted.

