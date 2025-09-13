Giuseppe’s fires employee over posts about Charlie Kirk assassination

September 12, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County restaurant Giuseppe’s announced Friday that it fired an employee for making inappropriate social media posts about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Giuseppe’s said the individual made the posts in their personal capacity. As soon as Giuseppe’s learned of the posts, the company took action resulting in the employee’s termination.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that we do not condone or support any communications that are disrespectful, inflammatory, or that glorify violence,” the restaurant said in the statement. “Such behavior runs counter to our core values of respect, integrity, and professionalism.”

In the aftermath of the killing of Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, some employers around the country have fired or disciplined workers over comments about the assassination.

