San Luis Obispo City Council approves eminent domain for roundabout

September 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to allow eminent domain proceedings against two property owners in order to build a roundabout at the intersection of California Boulevard and Taft Street.

By building a roundabout, the city seeks to reduce collisions and improve walkability in the heavily used corridor near Cal Poly. City staff has attempted to work with the property owners and has made financial offers.

If needed, the city will move forward with the capital improvement plan project by initiating eminent domain proceedings.

“The project supports community safety and community priorities related to infrastructure and sustainable transportation and is an important part of the City’s overall plans to improve traffic safety and circulation in San Luis Obispo,” according to city staff.

