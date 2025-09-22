More losses in government jobs, SLO County unemployment rates drops
September 21, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate fell slightly in August to 5%, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
The size of the county workforce increased from 131,900 in Aug. 2024 to 133,800 in Aug. 2025. The county unemployment rate rose from 5.2% in July 2025 to 5% in Aug. 2025.
During August, job losses were seen in the state education sector which lost 2,100 jobs or 39.6%.
In the jobs gained category, the local government sector garnered 1,100 jobs in August.
San Luis Obispo County is ranked 13th out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average of 4.5% and lower than the state’s 5.8% rate.
In California, Mono County at 4.1% has the lowest unemployment rate and Imperial County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 21.5%.
