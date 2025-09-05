Santa Barbara Sutter Health employees demeaned patients, fired

September 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Sutter Health Urgent Care in Santa Barbara recently fired a group of employees who posted a video on TikTok of staffers pointing and looking disgusted over bodily fluids left on examination tables.

After the TikToc video went viral, it was taken down. But by that time, others had downloaded and posted the video on multiple social media sites.

Commenters on TikTok, Reddit, and Yelp condemned the video leading Sutter Health to address the “insensitive photos posted on social media.”

“This unacceptable behavior is an outright violation of our policies, shows a lack of respect for our patients and will not be tolerated,” according to Sutter Health. “Within 24 hours of becoming aware of the posts, we placed the employees on administrative leave, and within another 24 hours, we terminated those involved as part of this ongoing investigation.”

