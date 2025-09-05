Arroyo Grande massage therapist accused of sexual assault

September 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Officers arrested an Arroyo Grande massage therapist on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim with a foreign object, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Following up on a complaint, officers conducted an investigation into 33-year-old Jeffrey Bennett Bowers, the owner of SLO Massage Therapy on Traffic Way. Detectives searched his business for evidence related to their investigation.

Officers arrested Bowers at his business on a charge of sexual penetration with a foreign object. He remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $100,000.

Bowers has provided massage therapy services in the Five Cities area for the last 14 years. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the allegations or any other potential victims to call investigators (805) 473.5127 or aestrada@arroyogrande.org or jcastillo@arroyogrande.org.

