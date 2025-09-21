Santa Maria police bust alleged assailant with stockpile of weapons
September 21, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
While investigating a robbery, Santa Maria police officers heard gunshots early Saturday morning leading to the arrest of a suspected assailant on gun charges.
Shortly after 3 a.m., officers heard gunshots near the 1000 block of N. Broadway.
Responding officers then found a man who matched the description of a suspect from a recent assault.
Emmanuel Munguia Zaragoz, 23, was wearing body armor and carrying two loaded handguns.
During a search of Zaragoza’s residence, officers discovered a stockpile of weapons and ammunition. Officers booked Zaragoza into the Santa Barbara County Jail for multiple weapons violations with his bail set at $85,000.
