Santa Maria police bust alleged assailant with stockpile of weapons

September 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

While investigating a robbery, Santa Maria police officers heard gunshots early Saturday morning leading to the arrest of a suspected assailant on gun charges.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers heard gunshots near the 1000 block of N. Broadway.

Responding officers then found a man who matched the description of a suspect from a recent assault.

Emmanuel Munguia Zaragoz, 23, was wearing body armor and carrying two loaded handguns.

During a search of Zaragoza’s residence, officers discovered a stockpile of weapons and ammunition. Officers booked Zaragoza into the Santa Barbara County Jail for multiple weapons violations with his bail set at $85,000.

