Paso Robles blame game continues

September 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In the aftermath of a public records lawsuit filed by the Tribune against the City of Paso Robles and Councilman Chris Bausch that resulted in the taxpayers footing the bill for a $277,000 settlement, both sides are blaming the other for the year-long drama.

Mayor John Hamon, city attorney Elizabeth Hull and the Tribune blame Bausch claiming he should have turned over the requested records immediately. However, Bausch’s city-hired attorneys advised him not to turn over the records while former City Manager Ty Lewis was threatening to sue the city and Bausch.

At the end of last Tuesday’s Paso Robles City Council meeting, Hamon asked Hull to discuss the Tribune’s settlement agreement. Hull blamed Bausch for the financial loss to the city because of his delay in providing records.

Bausch then made a “couple corrections: He was never ordered by the court to turn over records. When he was ready to turn over the records, Hull asked the judge to allow her to review the documents before they were given to the Tribune.

At Hamon’s turn to speak, he accused Bausch of costing the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars because of his “decision making.” He said Lewis’ claim and the Tribune’s lawsuit against the city were both Bausch’s fault.

Hamon said the City Council could seek a public reprimand or a censure of Bausch. He then suggested the voters seek a recall of Bausch, an action likely to cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The most effective method, however, of the remedy disposal of any elected official is by the citizens,” Hamon said. “Their action through a public recall process can be done.”

Bausch fired back saying that Lewis and the Tribune were responsible for the legal actions that all began with an unfounded conspiracy claim that Hamon repeated. Bausch also blamed Hamon for appointing Lewis as city manager, a position in which he was not qualified.

What prompted the Tribune’s lawsuit

Former City Manager Lewis filed a claim on Aug. 16, 2024 seeking $2.275 million from the City of Paso Robles for harassment and allowing a hostile work environment. The Paso Robles City Council sent it to its insurance carrier, which denied Lewis’ claim on Sept. 26, 2024.

In Oct. 2024, Lewis revised his claim to include allegations of a conspiracy against him. He said a couple running a local cannabis business, Grace and Ernest Hall, were witnesses that Bausch and a CalCoastNews reporter had hosted meetings where attendees were asked to make up stories about Lewis.

Even though the Halls were the only alleged witnesses, the Tribune repeated the unsubstantiated claim more than a dozen times. Hamon wrote an opinion piece in support of the Halls’ conspiracy claim.

Lewis stepped down on Jan. 26 with a settlement agreement, less than three days after his primary witness – Grace Hall – refuted her claim on a local radio show that Bausch and a reporter hosted meetings.

The city denied that it or Bausch had any fault or liability regarding Lewis’ allegations. However, in order to “buy its peace,” the city wished to resolve all allegations, according to Lewis’ settlement agreement. Lewis also agreed that neither the city nor Bausch had any liability, according to Lewis’ agreement.

Even so, Hamon and Hull now claim Bausch was at fault.

In his settlement agreement, Lewis claimed a preexisting mental health issue from his time as a law enforcement officer left him with physical issues.

Lewis said he was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) that was exacerbated on May 7, during a Paso Robles City Council meeting in which the council decided to cancel the paid parking program Lewis had championed.

In exchange for the promises and releases made in the Lewis agreement, the city paid Lewis $365,954 with $200,000 as a settlement payment.

After filing its lawsuit, Tribune reporters and its editorial staff accused Bausch of being a bully, of stonewalling, and attempting to hide records.

However, after reviewing the thousands of emails and text messages that Bausch provided, Tribune reporters admitted in June that there was no smoking gun. Instead of revealing a conspiracy to oust Lewis from office, the records showed a group of citizens primarily discussing politics and the city’s controversial paid parking program.

