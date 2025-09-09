Standoff at Hotel Cerro in San Luis Obispo

September 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

There is a standoff at the Cerro Hotel in San Luis Obispo between law enforcement and an individual who barricaded themself in a hotel room on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the SLO Police Department asked the public to avoid the 1100 block of Garden Street and surrounding roads because of police activity. Officers reported at the time there was no threat to the public.

A half hour later, officers closed the 900 block of Marsh Street and a portion of Garden Street.

CalCoastNews will provide updates after they become available.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...