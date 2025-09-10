Grover Beach woman arrested for threats at Hotel Cerro in SLO

September 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Grover Beach woman is in jail for making criminal threats following a standoff at the Cerro Hotel in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning.

Staff at the Hotel Cerro called law enforcement at about 9 a.m. to report Patricia Castaneda, who had stayed the previous night, was refusing to leave. Castaneda threatened to harm hotel staff with a knife or gun.

San Luis Obispo police officers responded to assist, but Castaneda had barricaded herself in a room and refused to cooperate. Roads were temporarily closed and hotel rooms on the suspect’s floor were evacuated.

After several hours, negotiators were able to talk Casteneda into exiting the room. No knives or guns were found.

Officers arrested Castaneda and booked her in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of making criminal threats.

