Three burglars arrested in Paso Robles

September 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers arrested three men on Friday who are suspected of burglarizing two homes.

On Friday afternoon, a caller reported an attempted burglary on the 100 block of Riverbank Lane. The caller also reported the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Officers quickly responded to the area and stopped a vehicle that matched the caller’s description. Officers determined that the three men in the car had been involved in the burglary.

A search of the vehicle revealed suspected stolen property and burglary tools. Investigators determined the suspects were involved in an interrupted burglary in Atascadero earlier on Friday. All three suspects live in Los Angeles.

Officers booked Jorge Ayalamorales, 25; Esteban Carnedal, 21; and Brandon Guerreropineda, 24, in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of burglary and conspiracy.

