Templeton CHP officers holding DUI checkpoint Saturday night

September 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The California Highway Patrol in Templeton announced plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint in collaboration with the Atascadero Police Department at an undisclosed location on Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Officials select the location based on the number of previous accidents and the frequency of DUI arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

