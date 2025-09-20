San Luis Obispo felon found guilty of DUI causing great bodily injury

September 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Dan Dow announced today that a San Luis Obispo man with a significant prior criminal history is facing over 30 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him of driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, reckless driving, and hit and run.

Superior Court Judge Crystal Tindell Seiler determined 48-year-old Ryan James Johnson was previously convicted of four serious or violent felonies that qualify as “strikes” under California’s Three Strikes Law. The prior convictions include two counts of robbery, residential burglary, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Dec. 27, 2023, Johnson, who was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana, drove southbound on Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo. At the time of the crime, Johnson was driving the vehicle without a valid driver’s license because it had been suspended years earlier for a prior DUI conviction.

Near the Marsh Street exit, Johnson abruptly turned his car around and began driving northbound against traffic. At times he reaching speeds of over 70 miles per hour in heavy traffic.

When he reached the Broad Street exit, he slammed head-on into another motorist, causing Johnson’s car to go airborne and strike a second vehicle.

One victim suffered serious injuries from the collision.

Johnson left his car, discarded two methamphetamine smoking pipes, and attempted to flee the scene. Bystanders pointed Johnson out to the California Highway Patrol Officers who then detained him.

A DUI investigation and forensic blood draw revealed Johnson was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

While awaiting medical clearance at a local hospital, Johnson left the hospital on foot. CHP officers arrested Johnson at his home the following day.

Johnson’s sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 3.

