Missing San Luis Obispo man found unresponsive, died shortly afterwards
October 14, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Deputies found an 86-year-old missing man in a field near the San Luis Obispo Country Club on Tuesday evening.
James Quinn was unresponsive when he was located. Despite receiving medical attention, Quin died shortly after he was found.
Quinn’s family reported him missing after he took a walk on Monday evening, but failed to return home.
No further information is available at this time.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines