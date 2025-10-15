Missing San Luis Obispo man found unresponsive, died shortly afterwards

October 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Deputies found an 86-year-old missing man in a field near the San Luis Obispo Country Club on Tuesday evening.

James Quinn was unresponsive when he was located. Despite receiving medical attention, Quin died shortly after he was found.

Quinn’s family reported him missing after he took a walk on Monday evening, but failed to return home.

No further information is available at this time.

