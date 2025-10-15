Judges appoint Joshua Martin SLO County Superior Court commissioner

October 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Superior Court of San Luis Obispo County announced Tuesday the appointment of Arroyo Grande attorney Joshua Martin as a court commissioner. Commissioners are typically appointed by a majority vote of the judges at a superior court.

Martin has 22 years of experience in family law, civil litigation and criminal defense. He earned his Juris Doctorate in 2003 from the University of Utah.

Superior court commissioners hear cases such as family law, small claims, evictions, child support, domestic violence, civil harassment and criminal matters.

“His experience with complex family law matters will serve him well as a bench officer,” according to the announcement. “We are confident he will serve our community with distinction.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...