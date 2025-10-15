Driscoll’s donates $5 million to Cal Poly for farm store

October 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Driscoll’s, a global leader in fresh berries, pledged $5 million to Cal Poly for a state-of-the-art farm store, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo announced this week.

The farm store, located within the six-acre plant sciences complex, is part of the college’s vision to create a vibrant campus hub for innovation. Students will gain practical experience in growing, producing, marketing and selling campus-made products, while engaging in applied research and retail innovation.

Cal Poly is providing Driscoll’s an opportunity to name the farm store, leaving a lasting legacy and celebrating its commitment to community partnership and student development. The store will proudly feature Driscoll’s berries, providing students, faculty and the community with access to fresh, premium fruit directly from the brand.

“We look forward to seeing our investment transform into a unique learning space where students can gain vital experience in an actual retail environment,” said Driscoll’s executive Brie Smith, a proud Cal Poly alumna. “As someone who personally benefited from Cal Poly’s Learn by Doing approach, I’m thrilled Driscoll’s gets to be part of creating new learning opportunities that will prepare the next generation of industry leaders to bring innovation and entrepreneurial spirit to the food system.”

