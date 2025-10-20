Motorcyclist hits, kills pedestrian in Santa Maria

October 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A motorcyclist hit and killed a pedestrian in Santa Maria on Saturday evening, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the 32-year-old motorcyclist hit a 25-year-old man walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Broadway and Williams Street. The crash knocked the pedestrian onto the roadway and the motorcyclist off his bike.

Emergency responders transported both parties to Marian Regional Medical Center treatment. The pedestrian died from his injuries.

The motorcyclist remains in the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators are working to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash. Officers are not releasing the names of the pedestrian or motorcyclist at this time.

