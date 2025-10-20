San Luis Obispo City files eminent domain lawsuit

October 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The city of San Luis Obispo wants a section of a property, which includes part of a commercial parking lot, to construct a roundabout to alleviate congestion and improve safety near the Cal Poly campus.

City staff had attempted to work with the property owners, which included making financial offers. After failing to make an agreement with the owners of 578 California Boulevard, the city filed an eminent domain lawsuit on Oct. 10.

The lawsuit also seeks a construction easement and a temporary access easement.

In order to construct a roundabout at the intersection of California Boulevard and Taft Street, the city needs to squire an approximate 2,182 square foot portion of 578 California Boulevard.

The lawsuit asks the court to determine compensation needed for the city to acquire the property and easements from the property owners – Kirit and Gita Patel.

On Sept. 21, the SLO City Council voted 5-0 to allow eminent domain proceedings against property owners refusing to work with the city. By building a roundabout, the city seeks to reduce collisions and improve walkability in the heavily used corridor near Cal Poly.

