Pismo Beach reports decreases in violent and property crimes
October 7, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Pismo Beach Police Department is reporting a decrease in both property and violent crimes during the first half of 2025. Increases were noted in traffic stops and collisions.
In a report to the Pismo Beach City Council regarding crime rates from Jan. 2025 through Aug. 2025, city law enforcement reported a 2% decrease in person crimes, which includes aggravated and simple assaults, kidnappings, murders, rapes, and other sex offenses in comparison to the previous year.
Property crimes, which include arson, auto theft, burglary, embezzlement, forgery, fraud, larceny, robbery, stolen property, and vandalism – fell 18%.
Society crimes, which include drug and narcotics offenses, and prostitution – fell
33%.
The largest increase was observed in non-criminal and traffic reports, which experienced a 41% increase from 2024. Overall, traffic collisions rose from
96 to 115, marking a 20% increase.
