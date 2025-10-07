Paso Robles firefighters warn of dangers of lithium-ion batteries
October 7, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
From phones to power tools, firefighters in Paso Robles warn the community of the dangers of lithium-ion batteries during fire prevention week.
Firefighters are asking the community to focus on safety when using lithium-ion batteries. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services wants to raise awareness of the fire risks these common rechargeable batteries pose.
Used in phones, laptops, tools, e-cigarettes, cars and toys – lithium-ion batteries can overheat, catch fire, or explode if damaged or misused.
Buy, charge, and recycle safely
• Buy smart: Look for certified safety labels and avoid unverified online products.
• Charge safely: Use original or approved chargers, charge on hard surfaces – never on beds or couches and unplug when fully charged.
• Recylcyle properly: Never toss batteries in the trash or curbside recycling bins and contact the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority for local disposal guidelines at (805) 782-8530.
“Lithium-ion batteries are everywhere, and while convenient, they must be handled appropriately,” said Paul Patti, battalion chief/fire marshal. “This campaign helps keep our community informed and safe.”
