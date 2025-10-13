Santa Maria police bust alleged gang member with drugs and a gun

October 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

As part of ongoing proactive enforcement, on Friday evening officers from the Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Carlotti and Seeward Avenue.

Officers then arrested 47-year-old Israel Martinez for outstanding warrants. During a search of Martinez’s vehicle, officers located 16.14 grams of suspected fentanyl and 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with a loaded firearm.

Officers booked Martinez in the Santa Barbara County Jail in Santa Maria on multiple weapons and narcotics related charges.

