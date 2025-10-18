Several thousand people attend No Kings rally in San Luis Obispo

October 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Several thousand San Luis Obispo County residents opposed to President Donald Trump’s administration and in support of politicians creating their own voting district’s through Proposition 50 attended a No Kings rally in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

In the rally promoted by the SLO County Democratic Party, party leaders and elected officials spoke and participated, including SLO County supervisors Bruce Gibson, Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Jimmy Pauling; party chair Tom Fulks; and SLO City Councilmember Emily Francis. Speakers rallied against Trump, ICE and fascism.

Speakers promoted uniting together to stop ICE and to change the constitution with additional provisions for undocumented immigrants.

There was music and dancing leading one to say it seemed more like a block party than a protest.

Dozens wore costumes of the grim reaper, dolphins, frogs, eagles, bunnies and more.

