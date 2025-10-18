Front Page  »  

Several thousand people attend No Kings rally in San Luis Obispo

October 18, 2025

Photo by Jeff Specht

By KAREN VELIE

Several thousand San Luis Obispo County residents opposed to President Donald Trump’s administration and in support of politicians creating their own voting district’s through Proposition 50 attended a No Kings rally in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

Photo by Jeff Specht

In the rally promoted by the SLO County Democratic Party, party leaders and elected officials spoke and participated, including SLO County supervisors Bruce Gibson, Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Jimmy Pauling; party chair Tom Fulks; and SLO City Councilmember Emily Francis. Speakers rallied against Trump, ICE and fascism.

Bruce Gibson at No King rally in San Luis Obispo, photo by Jeff Specht

Speakers promoted uniting together to stop ICE and to change the constitution with additional provisions for undocumented immigrants.

Photo by Jeff Specht

There was music and dancing leading one to say it seemed more like a block party than a protest.

Photo by Jeff Specht

Dozens wore costumes of the grim reaper, dolphins, frogs, eagles, bunnies and more.

 


6 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Looks like a good gathering, which should be ALL Americans to demonstrate that Americans are disgusted by this corrupt administration and federal governmental leaders who don’t give a damned about our country. We are on the verge of World War III because of this incompetent and selfish President and his blind followers who won’t see the BIG PICTURE surrounding them, directly and intentionally placing our children and future American children in harms way, which would have been avoided if this clown had not bee elected.


-16

Looks like a normal bunch of people. LOL


9

It’s interesting to witness Marxism repeating itself all over again.


15

And I thought “No Kings” meant no to Governor Newsom’s attempt to ignore California’s constitution and take away the people’s right to have district maps drawn by an independent group instead of people chosen by King Newsom.


29

If that happens it will be the California electorate, not the Governor making that change. The law is written as a temporary measure returning the mapping to an independent body after the next census.


-20

And taxes with sunset clauses are never renewed…..


9
