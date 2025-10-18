Santa Maria officers arrest another teen with a loaded gun

October 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested another teen with a loaded gun on Friday, the fourth teen arrested in less than a month with a loaded firearm in the city, police said. The arrest was part of the police department’s proactive enforcement policy.

Shortly after 5 p.m., members of the Santa Maria Police Department’s Gang Suppression Team attempted to speak with two teens who were acting suspiciously near the intersection of Western Avenue and Winston Drive. Both teens, however, fled on foot, while one tossed a firearm.

Officers caught a 15-year-old boy and recovered a loaded, 9 mm handgun.The second teen successfully avoided officers.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old boy and booked him in juvenile hall on a weapons charges.

On Sept. 21, a 17-year-old Santa Maria boy landed in juvenile hall after officers found six loaded weapons in his home.

On Sept. 22, a deputy arrested a student at Righetti High School after he was caught smoking cannabis in the bathroom with a loaded gun in his backpack.

On Sept. 26. officers stopped a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old with a warrant, and with a loaded gun, and charged a teen in the vehicle with possession of a loaded firearm in the city.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking anyone with information related to illegal firearms activity or other crime tips to call (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...