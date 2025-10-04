SLO County judge accused of giving lieutenant a light sentence

October 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After crashing into a car and severely injuring two people, an intoxicated member of law enforcement fled the scene. A San Luis Obispo County judge then sentence 51-year-old John Cicone to nine month in jail, meaning he will likely serve four and a half months.

SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Friday that Cicone, of Paso Robles, entered pleas to all charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing great bodily injury to a married couple and fleeing the scene afterwards. While prosecutors argued for a longer prison sentence, Judge Barry LaBarbera handed down the lighter county jail sentence.

“While the victim in this case gave a compelling statement describing her forgiveness of the defendant, this light sentence and grant of probation is very disappointing,” said SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow. “This defendant who served the public in a law enforcement position owed a special duty to protect and care for the victims of his selfish criminal conduct. His conduct could have easily taken the lives of this married couple who were driving carefully and expecting to arrive home safely.”

On June 22, 2024, Cicone, who was at the time employed as a lieutenant for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, caused a crash in rural Paso Robles while driving under the influence of alcohol that injured a married couple.

After the collision, one of the victims was unconscious and the other told Cicone that he was “not okay.” Rather than stay, call for help, and administer aid to the couple, Cicone fled on foot and walked to his residence leaving his damaged vehicle and the victims at the collision scene.

Both victims sustained very serious injuries and were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. After checking the surrounding area, three deputies were unable to locate any person associated with the Dodge Ram that caused the collision.

The defendant called 911 after walking on foot to his home and reported that someone hit the side of his truck as he tried to turn into his driveway on San Marcos Road. Cicone’s description did not match the physical evidence, collision investigation, or the victim’s statement.

After making the brief report, Cicone hung up on the 911 operator and did not answer repeated return phone calls from law enforcement. Eventually, California Highway Patrol officers were able to find the defendant at his home where they conducted a driving under the influence investigation.

Cicone had a blood alcohol level of .08 approximately three hours after the collision.

