Massive fire at California refinery extinguished, anticipate a spike in gas prices

October 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters extinguished a massive fire at an oil refinery in California on Friday afternoon. Because of the fire, gas prices are expected to rise 15 to 30 cents a gallon throughout the state.

The fire broke out Thursday evening at the Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo. The fire shot large flames and plumes of smoke into the sky which could be seen for miles. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Chevron refinery produces an estimated 20% of California’s gasoline and 40% of the state’s jet fuel. It is the state’s second largest oil refinery.

At an average of $4.64 a gallon, California already has the highest gas prices in the nation.

