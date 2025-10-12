Supervisors reject plan for temporary bridge in rural Arroyo Grande

October 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal to install a temporary bridge on Cecchetti Road in rural Arroyo Grande by a 2-3 vote on Oct. 7.

A storm in 2023 washed out the Cecchetti Bridge. Since then, agricultural, school and residential traffic utilizes the Harris Bridge, leading to difficulties for agricultural equipment and smooth traffic. A new bridge is expected to be finished in 2027.

Supervisor Jimmy Paulding proposed installing a temporary bridge. He was able to get $250,000 in county funds earmarked for the project.

However, county staff determined the project would cost $800,000. In addition, of the 24 months Paulding planned for the temporary bridge to be in service, because of flooding during the winter storms it would likely only be in service for eight months.

While supervisors John Peschong and Heather Moreno objected to the expenditure, Supervisor Bruce Gibson said it was “chump change.” In the end, the vote, which required four votes, failed 2-3 with Moreno and Peschong voting no.

