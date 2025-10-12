San Luis Obispo County gas prices rise slightly, find lowest costs

October 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased one cent last week to $4.90 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose one cent to $4.65. Nationally, gas prices dropped five cents to $3.13 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.86. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.35 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.55 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.39 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.45 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.45 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.49 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.49

