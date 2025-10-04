Wildfire burns 150 acres in eastern San Luis Obispo County

October 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A wildfire burning off Highway 58 in east San Luis Obispo County burned 150 acres before firefighters stopped the forward spread of the blaze on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a vegetation fire burning near Alma Road and Anwannee Trail in rural Santa Margarita. An hour and a half later, firefighters had stopped the forward progress.

Multiple firefighters remain at the scene mopping up and watching for hot spots. No structures were damaged during the fire.

