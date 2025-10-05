San Luis Obispo County gas prices drop, find lowest costs

October 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped four cents last week to $4.89 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas remained unchanged at $4.65. Nationally, gas prices also remained unchanged at $3.13 a gallon.

Gas prices in California are expected to rise 15 to 30 cents a gallon in the future because of a fire that broke out on Thursday evening at the Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.81. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.33 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.33 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.35 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.39 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41 Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.49 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.49

