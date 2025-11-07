Santa Maria police arrest teen for attempted murder
November 7, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Officers with the Santa Maria Police Department arrested 19-year-old Anthony Jacob Amador for attempted murder on Thursday.
During a domestic violence incident on Oct. 22, Amador allegedly used a firearm, police said. Amador then fled the scene, leading to a $1 million warrant for attempted murder.
On Nov. 6, officers found and arrested Amador at his Chianti Lane residence. Officers then booked Amador in the Santa Barbara County Northern branch jail on the outstanding warrant related to the domestic violence case.
